Super Bowl 2023 was action packed from beginning to end, but if you weren’t also glued to social media you may have missed this increbile behind-the-scenes moment between Chris Stapleton and one of music's most famous artists.
Ahead of the country star's Super Bowl National Anthem performance, Creedence Clearwater Revival co-founder John Fogerty surprised Chris Stapleton backstage. The singing legend revealed the unique reason why their encounter was meaningful. John not only voiced how much Chris' version of a song he wrote impacted him, but it led him to share a special piece of news as well. Here is the Twitter post for all the feels.
"Look who I ran into before his performance at the Super Bowl," John wrote on February 12. "What an amazing talent. I am thrilled and honored he recorded a song I wrote, 'Joy of My Life.' I got to tell him what that meant to me. Valentine's Day I will be releasing a new arrangement of my song."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.