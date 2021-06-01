Dwight Yoakam Pic

Based on your votes, Dwight Yoakam has been chosen as our 96.9 the Bull artist of the month for June. All month long we'll dig deeper into one of the pioneers of the Bakersfield sound's catalog to feature a few of Dwight's tunes you don't hear anymore on other country stations. Tell us your favorite Dwight Yoakam tunes so we can count down Lubbock's top 5 on Friday June 25th at 5pm on the Bull. Then scroll down to see some of his classic videos.