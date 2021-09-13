Based on your votes country legend Merle Haggard has been chosen as our Bull artist of the month for September. All month long we'll dive deeper into Merle's incredible catalog of music. Scroll down to see some of his iconic performances and let us know your favorite Haggard songs so we can count down Lubbock's top 5 Merle tunes on Friday September 24th at 5pm.
featured
Bull Artist of the Month September Merle Haggard
Andy Meadows
