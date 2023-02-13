The Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum Presents All For The Hall Los Angeles Benefit Concert Featuring Vince Gill, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, James Taylor, And Joe Walsh

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Singer Chris Stapleton performs onstage during All For The Hall Los Angeles A benefit concert presented by The Country Music Hall of Fame And Museum at The Novo by Microsoft on September 27, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

 Mike Windle

Chris Stapleton performed  the National Anthem before kickoff of Super Bowl LVII. The country superstar's moving and soulful rendition brought many to tears. Some are even calling it the best National Anthem ever performed at the big game. Watch the whole thing below.