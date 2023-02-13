Chris Stapleton performed the National Anthem before kickoff of Super Bowl LVII. The country superstar's moving and soulful rendition brought many to tears. Some are even calling it the best National Anthem ever performed at the big game. Watch the whole thing below.
featured
Chris Stapleton Delivers an Emotional SB National Anthem
- Andy Meadows
-
- Updated
Andy Meadows
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- BTS Moment with Chris Stapleton and CCR Frontman at the Super Bowl
- LCU Blue & Red Report: 02-13-23
- February Artist of the Month Alan Jackson
- Chris Stapleton Delivers an Emotional SB National Anthem
- Chiefs Beat Eagles 38-35; Mahomes Wins Super Bowl MVP
- Red Raiders Upset No. 12 K-State 71-63
- Red Raiders Beat Tulsa in Weekend Finale 12-1
- Lady Raiders fall to Kansas 78-67
Most Popular
Articles
- February Artist of the Month Alan Jackson
- Chris Stapleton Delivers an Emotional SB National Anthem
- Red Raiders lose heartbreaker to Cowboys
- Thompson, Wilson receive NFL Combine invites
- Reba McEntire Opens Reba's Place Restaurant in Oklahoma
- BTS Moment with Chris Stapleton and CCR Frontman at the Super Bowl
- Tech falls at No. 20 UT despite fourth quarter charge
- Obanor selected to Erving Award Top 10 list
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.