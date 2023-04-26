One of the most rockstar things to do is show up to your gig late (and probably a bit lit). But, to cancel MINUTES before your set? Well, Morgan Wallen fans are not having it, folks. In fact, they are so upset, some are threatening to file lawsuits against the singer.
On Thursday April 20th, Wallen took a tumble while performing in Kentucky when his own smoke machine engulfed him in immobilizing smoke and caused the singer to fall off the stage. After a heavy gasp (that’s just my reaction from watching the vids), he does emerge from the cloud without skipping beat. Wallen has been touring in support of his most recent album ‘One Thing at a Time’ which was released in March. The Louisville show was the second date on the U.S. leg of his shows. Oof, not off to a good start! Nonetheless, the smoke show moment went viral, but nothing compared to what happened over the weekend.
Morgan was scheduled to play at the Ole Miss stadium in Oxford, Mississippi on Sunday April 23rd. Concert goers hopped on planes, trains, and automobiles to make it to this show. We’ve all been there! Well, it wasn’t until after the opening acts had finished that fans would find out Wallen would never make it to the stage. The singer claimed he had been ‘losing his voice’ while performing throughout the weekend and could not despite his best efforts, make it on stage. He made the announcement in official fashion – on his Instagram story.
Immediately, the internet irrupted with disgruntled fans that felt slighted by the singer:
"Completely disappointed in @MorganWallen!! Been sitting in this stadium for 3 hrs and he just announced the show is canceled!!!" one user wrote on Twitter. "COMPLETE BULLS---!!!"
"Cool but what about the dog sitter, baby sitter, hotel, PTO, and gas money we took for this?" another user wrote. "You knew this morning @morganwallen." The worst were the tweets about another phenomenal country guy – fans recalled the time Luke Combs lost his voice."Luke Combs lost his voice still played the show and gave people their money back, just sayin'" the Twitter user wrote.
Morgan Wallen fans are going one step further than just commiserating on Twitter about them bummed experience. Now, one of the show's attendees is suing him for breach of contract and negligence in a class action lawsuit filed Monday. According to the complaint, the concertgoer alleged that Wallen had broken his own refund terms by canceling the event and that they are "entitled to refunds of the out-of-pocket expenses they incurred in connection with the canceled performance."
At Sunday's concert, a large screen announced that Wallen would not be performing and stated that refunds would be available at the point of purchase. However, the plaintiff claims that all other related purchases should also be covered. "Even if ticket prices are refunded, no offer has been made to reimburse concertgoers for other out-of-pocket expenses they incurred in connection with the concert cancellation," the suit read, "including transportation, lodging, food, merchandise sales, transaction fees, and other such expenses."
The complaint also alleges that Wallen had "assumed a duty to exercise due and reasonable care for the financial property interests of his patrons" who had spent money to attend the show, including "ensuring foreseeable cancellations are announced in a timely manner in order to mitigate any damages incurred." As a result, the plaintiff is seeking "money damages in an amount that will fairly and reasonably compensate them for the harm" caused by Wallen, as well as additional relief for the "mental anguish" that they faced in consideration of Wallen's "willful, reckless and intentional conduct" at the show.
