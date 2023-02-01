February Artist of the Month Alan Jackson

Bull listeners chose Alan Jackson as our artist of the month for February. Brought to you by Hub City Billiards.
Born in Newman, Georgia in 1958, Alan Jackson moved to Nashville at the age of 27 to pursue music full-time. He started out working in the newsroom at TNN, The Nashville Network. But, during that time he wrote several songs that would one day top the charts.
While working as a flight attendant his wife Denise ran into country star Glen Campbell. In a 2017 Instagram Post Jackson wrote about how Campbell helped jump start his career, “She met him at the airport and he gave her his business card for his publishing company. The connection lead me down the path that brought me to where I am today.”
More than thirty years later Alan Jackson has sold over 75 million records worldwide, won 16 CMAs, 17 ACMs and 2 Grammy’s. He’s also had 66 songs on the Billboard Country Charts, including 35 that went all the way to number one. In 2017 he achieved country’s highest honor when he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
All month long we’ll dig a little deeper into Alan Jackson’s catalog on Lubbock’s home for 90’s country and more, 96.9 the Bull.
Tell us your top 5 favorite songs from Alan Jackson, so we can count them down on Friday February 24th.
