Reba McEntire, 67, is serving fans something new: dinner — with a side of show business.
Just when you thought she couldn’t fit anything else on her plate, you can now add “restaurant owner” to Reba McEntire’s resume.
“This has been a dream come true,” said Reba. “It has just turned out to be something that was way beyond my imagination.”
The country icon officially opened Reba's Place in Oklahoma. The restaurant, based in Atoka, includes a bar and also serves as a venue for live music. Plus, it has a a retail store, according to its website.
The two-story restaurant was built inside a Masonic Temple and opens to a central stage for live shows. And, its aesthetic is based in McEntire's heritage. Decor includes a rotating collection of memorabilia from her personal archives, according to the website.
McEntire's menu includes "scratch made versions" of popular dishes from the region along with favorites from New Orleans, Nashville and Mexico — and craft cocktails. The Reba's Place website points to "highlights" including the “Fancy” steak dinner, chicken fried steak and street tacos along with "Reba's personal favorite": pinto beans and corn bread.
Check out her website and the full menu here! https://www.rebasplace.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.