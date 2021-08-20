Tom T Hall Pic

We're sad to report that legendary country singer songwriter Tom T. Hall has passed away at the age of 85. Born in Olive Hill, Kentucky on May 25, 1936, Hall began playing music as a teenager when he organized a band called the Kentucky Travelers that performed before movies for a traveling theater. After moving to Nashville in 1964, Tom quickly earned a name for himself as a songwriter, penning tunes for Johnny Cash, George Jones, Loretta Lynn, Waylon Jennings and many others. In the late 1960s he began his own successful recording career releasing a string of chart topping songs including '(Old Dogs, Children and) Watermelon Wine', 'The Year Clayton Delaney Died,' 'A Week in a Country Jail' and 'I Like Beer.' In 2008 Tom T. Hall was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.