Here's what's new to watch this week online and in theaters.
Netflix: June 28th The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement ANIME, June 29th StarBeam: Season 4 Netflix Family Film, June 30th Channing Tatum, Will Forte, Bobby Moynihan and Olivia Munn lend their voiced to the new animated film America: The Motion Picture.
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork Netflix Documentary, July 1st Audible Netflix Documentary, July 4th We the People Netflix Animated Series produced by Barack and Michelle Obama.
Hulu: July 1 The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 2, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 7, July 2nd Bill & Ted Face the Music. Also July 2nd Summer of Soul, Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised, hits Hulu. Its a Questlove-directed documentary that delves deep into the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.
Prime: Also July 2nd The Tomorrow War with Chris Pratt hits Prime.
Disney +: July 2nd Breaking Bobby Bones Season 1, Mixed-Up Adventures Season 1, and Disney Raven’s Home Season 4.
Theaters: July 1st Nadia, Butterfly and No Sudden Move, July 2nd First Date, Kid Candidate and Werewolves Within.
