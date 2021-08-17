At home and in theaters, here's what's new to watch this week.
Netflix: August 17th Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 Netflix Family, Untold: Deal with the Devil Netflix Documentary; August 18th Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes Netflix Documentary, Out of My League Netflix Film, The Defeated Netflix Series, The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student Netflix Film; August 20th Everything Will Be Fine Netflix Series, The Chair Netflix Series, The Loud House a Netflix Family movie, and Netflix Film Sweet Girl.
Hulu: August 18th Nine Perfect Strangers Hulu Original Series.
Prime: August 20th Amazon Original Movie Annette.
HBO Max: August 20th Reminiscence starring Hugh Jackman.
Disney+: August 18th Diary of a Future President: Season 2 Premiere, Growing Up Animal: Season 1 Premiere.
Paramount+: August 20th PAW Patrol: The Movie.
Theaters: August 20th The Protege.
