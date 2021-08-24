Here's what's new to watch this week at home and in theaters.
Netflix: August 23rd The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Netflix Anime; August 24th Oggy Oggy Netflix Family, Untold: Caitlyn Jenner Netflix Documentary, August 25th Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed Netflix Documentary, John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer Netflix Documentary, Motel Makeover Netflix Series, Open Your Eyes Netflix Series, Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes Netflix Series and Netflix Series Clickbait.
August 26th Edens Zero Netflix Anime, Family Reunion: Part 4 Netflix Family; August 27th I Heart Arlo Netflix Family, Titletown High Netflix Series and He’s All That Netflix Film.
August 28th Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Netflix Series.
Hulu: John Cena and Lil’ Rel star in the new comedy Vacation Friends hitting Hulu August 27th.
Prime: Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta Amazon Original Special is available August 27th.
HBO Max: August 24th Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy; August 26th The Other Two Season 2 Premiere.
Discovery+: Lily Topples the World Documentary.
Paramount+: August 29th the return of Evil Season 2.
Apple TV: August 24th Echoes of Violence film, August 27th No Man of God film, Ellie and Abbie, and See Season 2.
Theaters: August 27th The Colony, Together, Final Set, and Candyman.
