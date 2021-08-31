At home or in theaters, here's what's new to watch this week.
Netflix: September 1st How To Be a Cowboy Netflix Original Series, Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror Netflix Documentary; September 2nd Q-Force Netflix Original Series and Afterlife of the Party Netflix Film.
September 3rd Dive Club Netflix Family, Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 Netflix Original Series, Sharkdog Netflix Family and Netflix film Worth.
Hulu: September 2nd Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 4 Hulu Original; September 3rd The D’Amelio Show: Complete Season 1 Hulu Original.
Prime: September 3rd Cinderella the musical releases on Amazon Prime September 3rd starring pop-star Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and James Corden.
HBO Max: September 2nd Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City HBO Max Original and Sweet Life: Los Angeles Max Original Season Finale.
Discovery+: September 3rd Doctor’s Orders a true crime Documentary.
Paramount+: September 2nd RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars & Untucked Season Finales, September 3rd The J Team Film Premiere.
Apple TV: September 3rd We Need to Do Something Film.
Theaters: September 3rd Mogul Mowgli, Who You Think I Am, Zone 414 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings.
