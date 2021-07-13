Here are the new series, movies and documentaries available to watch this week at home and in theaters.
Netflix: July 13th Meet your newest hero in the new Netflix family animated film Ridley Jones.
July 14th stream Netflix Film A Classic Horror Story, Netflix Documentary Heist, Netflix Series My Unorthodox Life, and The Guide to the Perfect Family a new Netflix Film. Also, July 14th Lena Headey and Karen Gillan play a pair of mother daughter professional assassins in Gunpowder Milkshake.
July 15th Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever: Season 2 series is available, along with Netlflix films A Perfect Fit and My Amanda. July 16th see Netflix films Deep, Johnny Test and the third part of the horror trilogy Fear Street Part 3: 1666.
Hulu: July 14th American Horror Stories: two-episode limited series premieres on FX on Hulu. Then July 16th the McCartney 3,2,1 Documentary Series is available to stream.
Prime: July 15th catch Amazon Original Series El Cid: Season 2 and Making the Cut: Season 2.
Disney+: July 14th the season finale of Loki hits Disney+.
Paramount+: As of July 12th A Quiet Place Part II is available to stream on Paramount+.
Theaters: LeBron James stars in Space Jam: A New Legacy in theaters and on HBO Max Friday July 16th.
