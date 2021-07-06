A list of what's new to watch this week at home or in theaters.
Netflix: July 5th new Netflix series You Are My Spring debuts, July 6th binge season two of Tim Robinson's off the wall sketch comedy show I Think You Should Leave.
July 7th both sides of the cats versus dogs debate will be happy as the Cat People Documentary premiers along with Dogs: Season 2. Also available July 7th Netflix film Major Grom: Plague Doctor, The Mire: ’97 series and The War Next Door series. July 8th Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime documentary hits Netflix, as does anime feature Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. July 9th Catch Atypical: Season 4, Biohackers: Season 2, the second installment in the new horror trilogy Fear Street Part 2:1978, Netflix film Last Summer, Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach comedy special, The Cook of Castamar series, and Virgin River: Season 3.
Hulu: This Way Up: Season 2 of the BAFTA award-winning British comedy-drama series debuts on Huly July 9th. Its about a young woman putting her life back together after a nervous breakdown.
In Theaters: The long-awaited Marvel superhero film is finally here, Scarlett Johansson stars in Black Widow in Theaters on July 9th.
