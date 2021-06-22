A look at what's new to watch this week online and in theaters.
Netflix: Two new documentaries hit Netflix early this week with This is Pop debuting Tuesday June 22nd and Murder by the Coast the following day. Comedian Iliza Shlesinger stars in Good On Paper, a film she wrote based on a real life horrific and hilarious dating experience she had. It's available to stream on June 23rd.
Hulu: Motherland:Fort Salem Season 2 premiers on June 23rd and new horror film False Positive hits Hulu this Friday. The film is a modern take on the 1968 classic Rosemary's Baby.
Disney +: June 25th Disney + original movie Wolfgang debuts. Its a candid and enthralling look inside the professional and personal life of Australian-born legendary chef Wolfgang Puck.
Theaters: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris are back for F9 and this time they'll be joined by John Cena. The latest Fast and Furious film hits theaters this Friday June 25th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.