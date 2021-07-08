Every month we dig deeper into one of your favorite artist's catalogues to feature a few of their great songs you haven't heard in a while. Plus, it's based solely on your votes. Give us your feedback below and thanks for listening to Lubbock's home for 90's country and more, 96.9 the Bull.
featured
Who Should Be Our August Artist of the Month?
Andy Meadows
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- Role Call: Rookie WR Shows Untapped Potential
- Deaton, Jeffers to Attend Big 12 Media Days
- Strong start by Montas leads Athletics over Astros 2-1
- Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen Take Over Texas FM 7/9 @8am
- Who Should Be Our August Artist of the Month?
- Shannon announces decision to return to Red Raiders
- Three Red Raiders named to preseason All-Big 12 team
- Gallo homers twice, Rangers fall to Tigers 5-3
Most Popular
Articles
- Bull Artist of the Month July Keith Whitley
- What To Watch This Week July 5th
- Motorcycle crash victim dies at hospital Monday morning police say
- What to Watch June 28th
- What to Watch This Week June 21st
- Lubbock-Cooper ISD approves staff raises
- 2-year-old drowns in swimming pool accident in New Deal
- Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen Take Over Texas FM 7/9 @8am
- Who Should Be Our August Artist of the Month?
- Lubbock woman making new start seeks justice after being hit by car
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.