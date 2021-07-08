Texas country superstars Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen will take over 93.1 Texas FM on Friday July 9th from 8am to 9am. They'll tell some of the stories behind the songs on their Hold My Beer album and feature a few tunes from some of their biggest influences.
Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen Take Over Texas FM 7/9 @8am
